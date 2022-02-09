N Ireland watchdog finds police ‘collusive’

London: Northern Ireland’s policing watchdog said on Tuesday it had found significant investigative failures and "collusive behaviours" by officers with loyalist paramilitary groups in the 1990s that related to 11 murders.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson identified the numerous failings by the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) -- the British province’s disbanded police force -- after probing its actions over eight loyalist attacks.

They include the notorious killing of five Catholics at Sean Graham’s Bookmakers in Belfast by loyalist paramilitaries on February 5, 1992. The mass shooting, carried out by members of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), was one of the worst atrocities of Northern Ireland’s three decades of conflict, known as the "Troubles".

In a 344-page report, Anderson said she was left "deeply concerned" by the scale and scope of her findings, during "a protracted, complex and sensitive investigation". She noted concerns about police actions expressed by bereaved families and survivors were "legitimate and justified".

Although she found no evidence that police had received information that would have allowed them to prevent any of the attacks, the ombudsman identified a range of collusive behaviours by officers. They included the unjustifiable use of informants involved in serious criminality, including murder, with officers "turning a blind eye" to such activities.