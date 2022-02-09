 
Wednesday February 09, 2022
World

Warner Brothers sued

By AFP
February 09, 2022

Los Angeles: A co-producer of "The Matrix Resurrections" is suing Warner Bros. alleging breach of contract over the studio’s decision to release the movie on a streaming platform at the same time as it hit theatres, a report said Monday.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles, is the latest chapter in a growing battle between those who stand to profit from cinematic releases and Hollywood studios who want to grow their streaming services.

