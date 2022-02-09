 
close
Wednesday February 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Kremlin defends Putin’s ‘beauty’ remark

By AFP
February 09, 2022

Moscow: The Kremlin on Tuesday defended a remark denounced by some as offensive that Russian President Vladimir Putin made following talks on Ukraine with French leader Emmanuel Macron. In joint press conference with Macron, Putin criticised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently said he does not like the 2015 Minsk peace agreements on the country’s separatist conflicts.

Comments