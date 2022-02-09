Kremlin defends Putin’s ‘beauty’ remark

Moscow: The Kremlin on Tuesday defended a remark denounced by some as offensive that Russian President Vladimir Putin made following talks on Ukraine with French leader Emmanuel Macron. In joint press conference with Macron, Putin criticised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently said he does not like the 2015 Minsk peace agreements on the country’s separatist conflicts.
Washington: The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had recovered more than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016,...
Brussels: More than 100 Belgian police raided multiple addresses around the port city of Antwerp on Tuesday and...
Dubai: Dozens of Yemeni pro-government fighters have been killed in a new offensive to take a rebel-held city,...
Madrid: -A former contestant on Spain’s "Big Brother" went on trial in Madrid on Tuesday for allegedly sexually...
Tunis: Western envoys to Tunisia and the UN rights chief urged President Kais Saied on Tuesday to restore a key...
Dubai: Dubai is ending the free distribution of single-use plastic bags in a drive towards more sustainable practices...
Comments