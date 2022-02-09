Treating wounds with insects!

PARIS: How to treat a wound? For humans, the first instinct would be to disinfect it and then cover it with a bandage. But chimpanzees have invented a more creative method: catching insects and applying them directly to the open wound.

Scientists observed this behavior in chimpanzees in the West African nation of Gabon, noticing that the apes not only use insects to treat their own wounds, but also those of their peers. The research, published on Tuesday in the journal Current Biology, marks an important contribution to ongoing scientific debate about the ability of chimpanzees -- and of animals in general -- to selflessly help others.

"When you’re going to school and you read in your biology books about the amazing things that animals can do," Simone Pika, a biologist at the University of Osnabruck in Germany and a co-author of the study, told AFP. "I think it could really be something like that that will end up in those books."

The project began in 2019, when an adult female chimpanzee named Suzee was observed inspecting a wound on the foot of her adolescent son. Suzee then suddenly caught an insect out of the air, put it in her mouth, apparently squeezed it, and then applied it to her son’s wound.

After extracting the insect from the wound, she applied it two more times. The scene unfolded in Loango National Park on Gabon’s Atlantic coast, where researchers are studying a group of 45 central chimpanzees, an endangered species. Over the following 15 months, scientists saw chimpanzees administer the same treatment on themselves at least 19 times.