177.9pc above average rain witnessed in January

LAHORE:Rainfall in January 2022 was 177.9 percent largely above average across the country as a whole and it was ranked second wettest January on record for the country during 1961-2022.

Data collected from Met office revealed that the country received 177.9 per cent extra rainfall than the normal, which was the second highest since 1992 as the highest record of rain in January was 55.9mm for the last 62 years.

As per the data, AJK received 88.6 percent more rain in January 2022, GB received 152.3 percent, Balochistan received 166 percent more rainfall, KP received 120.6 percent more rains and Punjab received 257.6 percent excessive rainfall. Met officials said first widespread rain spell occurred in all six administrative regions during 4 to 8 January after which two more consecutive rainfall spells occurred in Punjab, KP, AJK, Balochistan during 18 to 26 January. Heavy snowfall was also recorded at hilly areas during the month while windstorm occurred in Karachi and South Balochistan on 21 & 22 of the month.

The wettest day of the month in the country was 5th January, when Pasni (Balochistan) recorded 115mm rainfall, whereas the wettest place was Malam Jabba with highest monthly total of 218.6mm during the month. The national mean monthly temperature of January 2022 for Pakistan as a whole was 11.20°C, being 0.23°C warmer than monthly-average, revealed the Met office data. The mean maximum (day) temperature at country-level was 17.46°C, being 0.88°C cooler than average of 18.34°C. The night (minimum) temperature was 4.93°C, being 1.28°C warmer than country-average of 3.66°C. The hottest day of the month was at Mithi (Sindh) when it recorded 32.5°C temperature on 31st January, 2022 while the coldest temperature of -13.5°C of the month was recorded at Kalam (KP) on 11th and 12th January, 2022.

Met officials said that a westerly trough was found persisting over Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and adjoining areas of Kashmir from 1st January, which prevailed over there almost entire month. On the other hand, a low-pressure area formed over northwest Balochistan but lessened into a trough over there on 3rd January and continued to persist through a week. Very next day, a secondary westerly low-pressure developed over the North Arabian Sea and adjoining Balochistan coast bringing season’s first heavy rain spell over south Balochistan. Met officials said a fresh westerly low-pressure developed over east Iran on 17th January, moved towards northwest Balochistan the next day and continued to persist over there through the whole month. The trough-low pattern prevailed over upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during 2nd & 3rd week of the month gradually merging with predominantly existing trough over GB. Towards the month’s end, a fresh low-pressure area developed over northeast Balochistan and the adjoining parts.