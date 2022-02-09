World bodies’ role sought in resolving Kashmir issue

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of History & Pakistan Studies and Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised seminars with reference to Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Department of History & Pakistan Studies Chairman Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Department of Kashmir Studies Chairman Prof Dr Khwaja Zahid Aziz, President Ibn-e-Khaldoon Society Prof Yasir, faculty members and students were present. In his address, Dr Khwaja Zahid Aziz guided that the UN and international community must play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue and the issuance of Indian domicile must be cancelled over there. He said that the students must be active on their social media accounts regarding this issue of Kashmir. A Kashmiri folk song was also presented in the end. Human rights activist Abdullah Malik was the guest speaker who discussed illegal occupation of Indian armed forces and violations of human rights such as genocide mass killings, and disappearance of men. The guest speaker also mentioned the human rights violations regarding women in Kashmir.
form submission: PU has announced that the last date for online form submission for Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II second annual examination 2021, Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I, II and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2021 is February 15, 2022. A PU spokesperson said that these examinations would be held in the third week of March 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
