LAHORE:A two-day book fair started at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here Tuesday Around 30 leading publishers have set up their stalls at the book fair inaugurated by Punjab Women Development Minister Mrs Ashifa Riaz Fatyana along with LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza, Chief Librarian Dr Sania Awais and others.
LAHORE:Rainfall in January 2022 was 177.9 percent largely above average across the country as a whole and it was...
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of History & Pakistan Studies and Centre for South Asian Studies organised...
LAHORE:An art-based digital display "The Wolf Talks", curated by Dr Nico Carpentier was held at Punjab University’s...
LAHORE:Coronavirus claimed 15 more lives and infected 448 people in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In a media...
LAHORE:The Punjab government issued notification for transfer and posting of 10 officers here on Tuesday. According to...
Commissioner Muhammad Usman has said under Lahore Wears Mask Campaign two million masks will be given to Pakistan...
Comments