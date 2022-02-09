 
close
Wednesday February 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Book fair

February 09, 2022

LAHORE:A two-day book fair started at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here Tuesday Around 30 leading publishers have set up their stalls at the book fair inaugurated by Punjab Women Development Minister Mrs Ashifa Riaz Fatyana along with LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza, Chief Librarian Dr Sania Awais and others.

Comments