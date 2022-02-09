 
Corona claims 15 more lives

By APP
February 09, 2022

LAHORE:Coronavirus claimed 15 more lives and infected 448 people in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In a media statement on Tuesday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said death toll reached 13,264 while the total number of cases had been recorded 490,149. He said 16,322 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

