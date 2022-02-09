10 officers transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government issued notification for transfer and posting of 10 officers here on Tuesday. According to the notification, ex-commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah (awaiting posting) and former deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali (awaiting posting), have been relieved of their duties in Punjab and have been directed to report Establishment Division for further posting. Ambreen Raza, Secretary Women Development Department, has also been relieved of her duties so that she could participate in the training course at National School of Management Policy.

Babar Amaan, MD Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority, has been given additional charge of the office of Secretary Population Welfare till further orders, while Secretary Special Education Saima Saeed has been given additional charge of the office of Secretary Women Development. Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar vice Hamid Mahmood Malhi already transferred and posted as Programme Director Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme under Local Government & Community Development Department, while Muhammad Nadeem, Deputy Secretary CM Office, has been posted as DC Attock. Muhammad Asif (awaiting posting) has been posted as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board.