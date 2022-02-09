Six uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs3.303 billion. These schemes were approved in the PDWP’s meeting presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved schemes included rehabilitation / reconstruction / widening & improvement of road from Sahiwal to Sillanwali via Farooqa, District Sargodha (Revised) at the cost of Rs878.528 million, rehabilitation / improvement of road Bhakkar Bypass to Notak Bypass via Ratta, Mullanwali, Bhilmana, Jam, District Bhakkar (Revised) at the cost of Rs504.652 million, construction of double road (Expressway) to connect Sangla Hill Interchange with Tibba Shah Behlol, District Hafizabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs632.518 million, Construction of Road from Manjipur to Manga Pull, District Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs521.377 million, strengthening of AMRI research and development capabilities in collaboration with UAF for fabrication of cost effective and efficient small agriculture implements for small farmers

(Revised) at the cost of Rs471.006 million and Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs294.023 million.