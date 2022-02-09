Strict laws to be made to curb hoarding: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja has said that more stringent laws are needed to discourage hoarding and the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps to abandon profiteering. Addressing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business here Tuesday, the minister said that new warehouse rules would be formulated to curb hoarding. Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Hamayun, Environment Minister Bao Rizwan and relevant secretaries attended the meeting. Cabinet Committee directed for further deliberations to make new rules about godowns more effective.

Law Minister said that the new rules must specify the quantity of stock of goods as the items kept in cold storage also fell into this category. Meanwhile, Cabinet Committee approved the formation of Punjab Mining Board and amendment to the rules for registration of consultants for Environment Department.

UAE delegation: A six-member delegation representing the office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum from UAE Tuesday visited the City to explore joint ventures and investment opportunities in Punjab. The delegation held meetings with the government officials. In a joint meeting with the representatives of Planning and Development Board, Punjab PPP Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and PBIT available opportunities in all areas of common interest were discussed.