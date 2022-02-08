Avalanche kills 20 on Pak-Afghan border

JALALABAD: At least 20 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan to Pakistan, a Taliban official said.

Najibullah Hassan Abdal, head of information for Afghan Kunar province, said the rescue workers were still searching at the scene of the avalanche. "Twenty bodies have been recovered," he said.

Illegal traffic across the Pakistan-Afghan border has soared since the Taliban returned to power, plunging the country into a severe crisis with tens of thousands of people made jobless. Pakistan is attempting to fence the entire 2,670-km frontier, known as the Durand Line, for management.