Novelist, politician Bushra Rehman passes away

LAHORE: A novelist turned politician Bushra Rehman passed away on Monday in Lahore after a protracted illness at the age of 78 years.

Born in 1944, she did her master in journalism from Punjab University. She was elected four times as a member of parliament, thrice as member of Punjab Assembly and once as member of National Assembly. Besides, she was also a recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her literary work as she had written 26 novels during her life-span. Her death was mourned in political and literary circles including at Alhamra Arts Council. Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi expressed deep sorrow and grief over her death.