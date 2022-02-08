Noor Mukadam case: Court dismisses all three petitions of Zahir Jaffer against IGP

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday dismissed all the three petitions put forward by Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Geo News reported.

On February 3, Zahir Jaffer's advocate Sikandar Zulqarnain had filed three petitions in the court, one of them against the IG Islamabad after the Islamabad police issued a statement regarding "sufficient evidence against Zahir".

In one of the petitions, the court was asked to direct the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Ahsan Younas to proceed with the case "legally" and "clarify the strong evidence against Jaffer." In the second petition, it was said that the phone number mentioned by the complainant Shaukat Mukadam should be verified.

The third application filed by the advocate said that the map of the crime scene should be corrected as “it is wrong” and legal action should be taken against the investigation officer (IO).

Talking to the media, the plaintiff’s lawyer Shah Khawar said that the “move has not affected prosecution’s stance.” However, the court decided to dismiss all the pleas filed by the main suspect.