Noor Mukadam case: Court dismisses all three petitions of Zahir Jaffer against IGP

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday dismissed all the three petitions put forward by Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Geo News reported.
On February 3, Zahir Jaffer's advocate Sikandar Zulqarnain had filed three petitions in the court, one of them against the IG Islamabad after the Islamabad police issued a statement regarding "sufficient evidence against Zahir".
In one of the petitions, the court was asked to direct the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Ahsan Younas to proceed with the case "legally" and "clarify the strong evidence against Jaffer." In the second petition, it was said that the phone number mentioned by the complainant Shaukat Mukadam should be verified.
The third application filed by the advocate said that the map of the crime scene should be corrected as “it is wrong” and legal action should be taken against the investigation officer (IO).
Talking to the media, the plaintiff’s lawyer Shah Khawar said that the “move has not affected prosecution’s stance.” However, the court decided to dismiss all the pleas filed by the main suspect.
NEW DELHI: South Korea's Hyundai Motor faced calls on Monday for a boycott of its cars from Indians incensed over a...
JALALABAD: At least 20 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from...
RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, called on...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasised the need for further strengthening people-to-people...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has reserved its judgment on a miscellaneous plea against the seizure of the...
LAHORE: A novelist turned politician Bushra Rehman passed away on Monday in Lahore after a protracted illness at the...
Comments