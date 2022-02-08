Roy’s ton enables Gladiators to whip Qalandars by seven wickets

KARACHI: Jason Roy’s brutal century enabled Quetta Gladiators to whip Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in their fifth-round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Monday night.

Roy, playing his first game in the event, smashed a 57-ball 116, as Quetta Gladiators chased the 205-run target with three balls to spare after losing three wickets in the process. From the last over of Zaman Khan, Quetta needed five runs and Mohammad

Nawaz (25*) smacked the right-armer for a glorious six off the third delivery to bring in a super win. Nawaz smashed two sixes and one four in his 12-ball unbeaten blitz.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman (70) and Harry Brook (41*) shepherded Lahore Qalandars to 204-5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Set to chase a tough target, Roy’s onslaught from the start made things easy for Quetta. Roy’s carnage took Qalandars by storm as he smacked almost every bowler over the park with an enviable ease. He hammered eight sixes and 11 fours in his explosive knock. He brought in his 50 off 20 balls and his century came off 49 deliveries, which is also the second fastest century of the PSL. The 31-year-old English batsman hammered paceman Zaman Khan for a huge six towards onside to bring in his century. Roy’s knock is also the third highest in the PSL history.

He dominated the first wicket stand of 71 off 32 balls with Ahsan Ali who fell for seven. He then shared 96 in just 62 balls for the second wicket association with his English teammate James Vince who remained not out on 38-ball 49, striking five fours.

Iftikhar Ahmed (3) once again failed to click, trapped lbw by Haris Rauf. Quetta scored 74-1 in the powerplay. Their 100 came in 9.4 overs, 150 in 14 overs and 200 in 18.5 overs.

Haris Rauf (1-48 in 4), Kamran Ghulam (1-15 in 2) and David Wiese (1-26 in 2) were the successful bowlers. Jason Roy was adjudged as man of the match for his excellent knock. This was the second win from Quetta in five matches while this was the second loss for Lahore in five games.

After being invited to bat, Fakhar Zaman played another fine knock, scoring a 45-ball 70 while a fiery stand between David Wiese and Harry Brook helped Lahore Qalandars to pile-up 204-5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Fakhar, who before this innings had scored two fifties and one century, played with great resolve to help his side set a good total in the end. Fakhar, whose fifty came off 32 balls, smacked three sixes and three fours in his terrific knock. Fakhar also stretched his run-tally in the event to 356.

Fakhar added 61 in 48 balls for the opening stand with Abdullah Shafique who was seen in sublime touch, scoring 27-ball 32 before being run out while coming for the second run. Shafique hammered two huge sixes and one four in his nice effort.

Kamran Ghulam then struck a quick-fire 13-ball 19 with two sixes before being held by James Vince brilliantly in the deep off the off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed. Kamran added 40 runs in 23 balls for the second wicket association with Fakhar. At this stage Lahore lost two quick wickets of Mohammad Hafeez (8) and Phil Salt (8) before Fakhar also fell when he edged a delivery from left-armer Ghulam Mudassar, which pitched outside the off-stump, onto his stumps.

At this stage some swashbuckling knocks came from Harry Brook (41*) and David Wiese (22*) as the duo punished the bowlers with an enviable ease.

Both added 55 runs in just 20 balls in the sixth wicket unbroken stand to take Lahore to a fighting total. Brook, a former England Under-19 captain, smashed two sixes and four fours in his rapid 17-ball unbeaten effort. Brook hit Luke Wood for two sixes and two fours in the 19th over of the innings which yielded 24 runs.

Wiese struck two sixes and one four in his nine-ball fantastic unbeaten knock. Ghulam Mudassar was the pick of the bowlers with 2-43 in four overs. Luke Wood (1-45 in 4) and Iftikhar (1-10 in 1) were the other successful bowlers. Shahid Afridi conceded 25 runs in three overs. James Faulkner remained the most expensive as he gave away 26 runs in his two overs.

Lahore scored 44-0 in powerplay. Their 100 came in 11.4 overs, 150 in 16.5 overs and 200 in 19.4 overs. They scored 78 runs in the final five overs.

Earlier Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to field first. Quetta made three changes by bringing in Jason Roy, Luke wood and Ghulam Mudassar in place of Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ben Duckett and Sohail Tanvir. Lahore went unchanged. Michael Gough and Shozab Raza supervised the match while Roshan Mahanama acted as a match referee.