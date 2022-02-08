Bureaucracy’s internal accountability system rarely sees the corrupt

ISLAMABAD: The internal accountability system of the civil bureaucracy is seriously flawed with the Establishment Division imposing penalties on less than 20 officers in the year 2020-2021.

These figures indicate that despite the general perception of growing corruption and inefficiency in the civil bureaucracy, officers are tried in extremely rare cases under disciplinary and efficiency rules for their alleged corruption or misconduct. “If one has to believe these figures, it will mean that the civil bureaucracy here is really financially clean and efficient,” commented a senior bureaucrat.

The Establishment Division’s yearbook for 2020-2021 reveals that during the period under review, only six officers were given major penalties (dismissal from service) whereas 13 officers were handed down minor penalties. These disciplinary cases cover officers belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Secretariat Group, Office Management

According to the ED’s yearbook, “In order to ensure transparency and to maintain the efficiency and discipline measures disciplinary cases were initiated against the officers belonging to PAS / PSP / Secretariat Group / OMG / other groups and services, controlled by the Ministries / Divisions. After observing the due Efficiency & Discipline procedure as laid down in Efficiency & Discipline Rule, 1973 and Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, 06 (six) major penalties and 13 (thirteen) minor penalties have been imposed upon officers while 16 (sixteen) officers were exonerated from the charges.”

It said that the cases of appeals (against the penalties imposed on officers) received under the Civil Servants (Appeal) Rules, 1977 were submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office for orders of the prime minister, who is the appellate authority.

The prime minister passed orders on 18 appeals, accepting four and rejecting 14 appeals. Cases other than representations, the yearbook said, under the Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1964, were also received, out of which 14 were finalized and permission granted, whereas, 19 cases are in process.

The ED says that disciplinary action is taken to ensure smooth, just and target-oriented functioning within the government organizations. “The main purpose is to encourage a mechanism of internal accountability by ensuring a standard set of behavior with consistent performance as a benchmark for all officers,” the yearbook said.

It adds that the discipline wing of the ED is responsible to ensure that the fundamental principles of conduct of government servants are upheld. It deals with disciplinary cases of civil servants under the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Disciplinary) Rules, 2020. The focus of this wing is to process and expedite speedy finalization of the disciplinary cases initiated by the Establishment Division or other ministries/divisions in accordance with the relevant rules.

It explained that disciplinary cases of officers of the PAS, PSP, Secretariat Group and Office Management Group (OMG) from BS-17 to BS-19 are in the purview of the Secretary Establishment Division.

Meanwhile, BS-20 & above officers of these service cadres and other occupational groups and ex-cadre officers of BS-20 & above are referred to the Prime Minister’s Office after being evaluated by the disciplinary wing of the ED. The discipline wing also processes representations and appeals submitted by government servants aggrieved by orders passed in the light of the laws and rules already framed and the cases covered under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964.