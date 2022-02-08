72pc distraught over inability to meet expenses: survey

KARACHI: There is a substantial increase by as much as 72pc from 59pc just months ago, in the number of people wary of the rising cost of living, with the middle class taking the worst battering.

The Pulse Consultants Survey conducted a survey of 2,000 people from January 13-21, 2022 to determine the impact of inflation on different segments of the population and measures taken to cope with the trend. It found 41pc respondents in July 2020 to be comfortable in meeting monthly expenses, but that dropped to 32pc in Oct 2021. That number has now further shrunk to 28pc in the current survey.

The survey found a larger number, every seven out of 10 people, about 72pc, complaining about the inability to make ends meet, compared to 59pc in July 2020 and 68pc in Oct 2021. Of that 72pc, the middle class was the worst affected. Within this income bracket group, 72pc were from the low-income group, 75pc from the lower middle class, while 78pc from the middle class were found to be the most distressed. The survey also found 64pc of the upper-middle class and 48pc of the upper class to be hard-pressed. Among the 72pc respondents, 45pc managed their expenses by contracting a part-time job, 28pc borrowed money, while 26pc cut their expenses.

Of those resorting to borrowing, 51pc belonged to the lower middle class, 39pc were from the upper class, 31pc from upper middle class, 25pc from the middle class, and 14pc from the lower class.

Similarly, of those taking up a part-time job, 56pc belonged to the middle class, while 49pc were from the lower middle class, 46pc from upper middle class, 32pc from the upper class, and 23pc from the lower class.

The pollster found 36pc respondents from the lower middle class who managed to cut corners to meet expenses, 26pc from the upper class, 23pc from the lower class, 22pc from the upper-middle class, and 19pc from the middle class. To the question if they were able to make any savings, 72pc denied while only 28pc responded in the affirmative.