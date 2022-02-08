‘If he [SRK] actually spat on you, you’d never bathe again’

ISLAMABAD: Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar is not letting netizens get away with their trolls accusing Shah Rukh Khan of 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.

The superstar, often dubbed as King Khan of Bollywood, attended the last rites of the legendary singer on February 6. He was seen making Dua – Islamic prayer invocation, and blowing air to the mortal remains, reported India Today.

However, the touching moment was turned into a controversial one when Twitter users, mostly those belonging to India’s ruling side Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), labelled Khan’s gesture as ‘spitting.’

The 48-year-old actor appeared angry over the society’s ‘deteriorated’ mentality. She said, “As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting.” The veteran slammed the trollers adding, “You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it’s really sad.”

Reacting to the heart-wrenching news of India’s nightingale’s demise, Matondkar expressed grief. She wrote on Twitter, “Apart from being a #Legend an exemplary life of a #Daughter of #India who showed us what a daughter can achieve n stand tall for the entire #family”

Twitterati, meanwhile, lashed out at a BJP leader as well as those claiming that the Bollywood star had spat at the funeral. BJP Uttar Pradesh Spokesperson Prashant Umrao took to Twitter after some of his party workers and leaders claimed SRK had spat on Lata.

He said: “Shahrukh is Spitting!” Social activist Ashoke Pandit said “fringe targetting SRK by falsely accusing him of spitting at Lata’s funeral should be ashamed of themselves.”

“He prayed and blew on her mortal remains for protection & blessings in her onward journey. Such communal filth has no place in a country like ours,” he said. A Twitter user told the BJP leader that he was “shameless”. Indian writer Shiv Ramdas said: “If he actually spat on you, you’d never bathe again.” Nadir Cazi berated the BJP leader, saying that he didn’t even let go of this sad event to spread his hate.