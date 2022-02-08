Kashmiri journalist faces police ire for social media posts

Fahad Shah, editor of Kashmir Walla

SRINAGAR: An Indian court on Monday gave a Kashmiri freelance journalist two days to appear before it over a police complaint that he had acted against the public interest by sharing information on social media about a militant attack on a policeman.

The complaint against Gowhar Nazir Geelani comes days after the editor of web portal Kashmir Walla, Fahad Shah, was arrested for sharing content on social media, which was deemed to be anti-national.

“I have granted him two days for appearance before the court,” Executive Magistrate Fida Mohammad Bhat said referring to Geelani. A summons issued to Geelani said that on February 1, following the wounding of a policeman by the militants, the journalist “disseminated information on social media that would have endangered the life of the injured individual and other persons.”

“I have strong apprehensions you will continue with such activities that will have an impact upon maintainability of peace and public tranquility in my jurisdiction,” the summons read. Former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet: “standing up for the truth is deemed anti-national,” and asked: “How many Fahads will you arrest?”