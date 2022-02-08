Shahzad Akbar’s failure: Zulfi says more heads should roll

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari speaking to media in London along with PM Imran Khan's adviser Sahibzada Jahangir. Photo by author

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan's former Special Assistant and aide Zulfi Bukhari has called for the rolling of more heads after the resignation of PM Khan's accountability chief Shahzad Akbar, saying that those who presented positive reports of PM's former adviser Shahzad Akbar should also be sent packing.

Addressing an event in London organised by businessman and dental surgeon Dr Muhammad Waqaas, Zulfi Bukhari praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking action when he deems it appropriate but suggested that those who used to tell the PM that Shahzad Akbar was doing a brilliant job must come forward and should be held accountable too.

Zulfi Bukhari said that the new head of accountability (former brigadier Musadiq Abbasi) has taken charge and it will take him some time. Zulfi Bukhari added: "This would be wrong to throw only Shahzad Akbar under the bus. For three years when Shahzad Akbar was in power, there were people around who presented reports to the premier that Shahzad Akbar was doing a brilliant job. Those people should now come forward and they should be sacked too. These people were telling the PM he was doing a brilliant job and then the PM found out that was not the case. In any case, we should applaud the PM that as soon as he sees something failing and if he sees a shortcoming in anyone, be it Shahzad Akbar who was close to him, the PM takes action."



PM Khan's former overseas minister accepted that the accountability unit failed in its objectives including bringing back Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Bukhari said: "May be he (Shahzad Akbar) couldn't perform up to the expectations of PM Imran Khan and the reasons could be that Shahzad Akbar didn't have a good team, or maybe he didn't understand the system well, or maybe he didn't have the expertise. It's true that people were expecting from us to at least bring back the looted wealth and if not repatriate the money, then at least force the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan but Shahzad Akbar couldn't handle these matters."

Zulfi said that "accountability is a difficult subject when cases are taken to the courts. Our weakness has been to introduce judicial reforms. When there are judicial reforms, there are effects on the outcomes of cases."

PM Imran Khan's adviser Sahibzada Jahangir at the same event said he met PM Imran Khan recently and advised him to reduce PTI UK's paid membership so that more people could join the party on paid basis. Naming PTI's two UK elected leaders, Sahibzada Jahangir said that both of them had purchased around 1,000 votes each to gain their positions. "This is a matter of shame for us. I told Imran Khan that Aneel Musarrat and I have gone bankrupt, the membership will increase to at least 100,000 if the membership fees are fixed at £10."