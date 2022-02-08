Two commit suicide in Shikarpur, Larkana





SUKKUR: Two people, including a girl, committed suicide in Shikarpur and Larkana on Monday.

Reports said a 17-year-old girl committed suicide over a domestic issue near Dakan City in district Shikarpur. The police shifted the body to hospital.

Abdul Ghani, father of the deceased, told the police that his daughter had killed herself over a domestic issue, while there were rumors that the girl committed suicide when her parents forced her to marry against her wish.