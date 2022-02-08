Three killed in road accident

SUKKUR: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Khairpur on
Monday. Reports said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle, in which motorcyclists Wakeel Ahmed, Mansoora and their child Shakila were killed on the spot in Nara Town in
Khairpur.
The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, saying the truck driver managed to escape from the scene. Later, the police handed over the bodies to their parents.
