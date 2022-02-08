 
KP Police asked to eliminate crime via proactive policing

February 08, 2022

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed police officials throughout the province to adopt result-oriented proactive policing for the elimination of all types of crimes in society. A handout issued on Monday stated that the directives were issued to all regional police officers and district police officers in a video link conference held at the Central Police Office. Additional IG Elite Force, additional IG operations, AIG establishment, and other officers were also present.

