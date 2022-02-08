KP Police asked to eliminate crime via proactive policing

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed police officials throughout the province to adopt result-oriented proactive policing for the elimination of all types of crimes in society. A handout issued on Monday stated that the directives were issued to all regional police officers and district police officers in a video link conference held at the Central Police Office. Additional IG Elite Force, additional IG operations, AIG establishment, and other officers were also present.
LONDON: A Scotland Yard’s senior chief constable told the Kingston Crown Court that detectives found recordings of...
SUKKUR: Two people, including a girl, committed suicide in Shikarpur and Larkana on Monday. Reports said a...
SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Bench Larkana has given PPP’s MPA Sardar Burhan Khan Chandio an interim bail till March...
The members of the HEC took the chairman's discretionary powers
Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University took a significant initiative in the public health domain. In this regard...
SUKKUR: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Khairpur onMonday. Reports said a speeding truck...
Comments