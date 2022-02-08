Patient’s death at Services Hospital: MS among nine doctors held responsible

LAHORE: Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has fixed responsibility of negligence on nine doctors including Services Hospital Medical Superintendent, which caused the death of a patient in the hospital emergency on January 14. The SHC&MED has presented an inquiry report to chief minister with recommendation of punitive action against nine doctors including the MS.

A patient, Hamid son of Mohammad Yaseen, walked into the SHL emergency on January 14 with a normal complaint and got an admission slip at 5:52am. The duty doctors left him unattended for about an hour, which led to his death without any treatment. The medics, however, produced a new admission slip mentioning the admission time of 6:43am, and simultaneously issued a death certificate, declaring the patient as “received dead”.

However, according to CCTV footage, the patient, who was declared “received dead”, was seen walking to the emergency. Dr Ahtishamul Haq, Principal Medical Officer (PMO) holding addition charge of MS SHL, and Prof Muhammad Imran, Head of Medicine, have been directed to report to the department.

The SHC&MED recommended termination of contract of a doctor and transferred another for negligence in duty and forcible closure of the emergency. The services of Dr Furhaj Mueen Siddique, Medical Officer, and Dr Ijazul Hassan Sindhu, Senior Medical Officer, have been repatriated to P&SHD with the request to the Secretary P&SHD to initiate proceedings against them under PEEDA Act. The contract of Dr Muhammad Imran, a Short Term Consultant for COVID19, has been terminated.

Meanwhile, Dr Aamir Ghafoor Mufti, MS Lahore General Hospital, has been posted as MS SHL, while Dr Khalid bin Aslam, MS Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), has been entrusted with an additional charge of MS LGH.