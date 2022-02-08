Money-laundering, assets case: Court adjourns hearing till 15th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other family members by February 15.

Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the court. Counsel of Hamza Shahbaz could not complete arguments on his client’s acquittal plea in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference after which the court adjourned, directing him to complete arguments by February 15.

In the reference, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shehbaz family assets increased from Rs2m to Rs7,000m which the family had failed to justify. The accountability court has also adjourned the Ashiana Housing scam by February 15.

The NAB had filed Ashiana reference against Shehbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Khan Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt. The court had framed charges against the accused except Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani as both are proclaimed offenders. As per reference details, the NAB had accused Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his authority resulting in the failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units. The NAB alleged that Shehbaz, in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy.