AJK approves Rs390.36m budget for Auqaf Dept

MUZAFFARABAD: The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired a budget meeting Monday and approved 390.36 million rupees for the Aquaf Department for the year 2021-22. The Prime Minister also increased the budget of the department from three million to five million rupees to extend financial assistance to deserving persons.

The meeting decided to construct the Auqaf complex costing over 315 million. The Prime Minister was briefed about the current and new projects of the Aquaf Department. Sardar Qayyum Niazi directed the concerned officials to provide breakfast, day and night meals to devotees and shrines including Sai Sohaili Sarkar.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Ulema led by Parliamentary Secretary Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq Saeed called on Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and apprised him about the problems of Quran teachers. Niazi assured to resolve these issues.