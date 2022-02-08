Relatives demand release of missing persons

MINGORA: The relatives, including women and children, of the missing persons on Monday staged a protest to seek immediate safe release of their loved ones.
The protestors, including men, women and children, said that their families were going through severe mental agony because of the enforced disappearance of their near and dear ones. They urged the government and law-enforcement agencies to release the detainees or produce them in the courts if they had committed any crime.
The protesters asked the government to arrange meetings for the relatives with missing persons. Meanwhile, the police arrested five accused allegedly involved in the killing of a couple, who had contracted marriage without the consent of their families.
The couple, that belonged to Jalkot in Kohistan and had contracted marriage in September last, was living in a rented house in the Charbagh area. It may be mentioned that the accused had slaughtered the couple in their home on February 5.
