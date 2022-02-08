Janikhel residents march for peace

BANNU: The members of the Janikhel tribe here on Monday staged a long march and demanded the restoration of peace to the area. Holding banners and placards, the protesters also reached the Bannu Press Club, where they staged a sit-in.

They demanded the government to bring an end to the killings of innocent people. The protesters were led by former Member Provincial Assembly Adnan Wazir, Malik Moeez Khan and Malik Badshah Khan. The angry protesters said that the Janikhel area had seen enough bloodshed since 2009 and the local people were fed up with the prevailing lawlessness. They said that the local people could not move freely for fear of their lives.

The protesters said that uncertainty and hopelessness prevailed in the area. The protesters said they were peace-loving people and the government should honour the agreement reached with them. They said that they would extend the protest to Peshawar and would stage a protest there if the government did not heed their demand about the restoration of peace to the area. The protesters said that peace was a prerequisite for development, therefore, the government must take steps to restore law and order and check the violence-related incidents.