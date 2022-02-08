Cop injured as ISF factions clash on UoP campus

PESHAWAR: A police constable sustained injuries when two factions of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) clashed in the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Monday.

The incident took place at the academic block of the university where the federation’s office-bearers were busy with the registration drive. A splinter group of the federation arrived there and go engaged in a physical brawl with the members of the other group.

Some of the members of the two groups fired gunshots. The police rushed to the spot and chased the students, resulting in injuries to one of the cops. The policeman was rushed to the nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. The student, who had fired at the policemen, was arrested on the spot. After the incident, the university administration launched a search operation in the university hostels.