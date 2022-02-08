Police asked to eliminate crime via proactive policing

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed police officials throughout the province to adopt result-oriented proactive policing for the elimination of all types of crimes in society.

A handout issued on Monday stated that the directives were issued to all regional police officers and district police officers in a video link conference held at the Central Police Office. Additional IG Elite Force, additional IG operations, AIG establishment, and other officers were also present.

The IGP directed the participants of the conference to fully comply with the operational guidelines before any police action as well as ensure the use of protective gears, bulletproof jackets, and modern weapons to the jawans on duty points. They were directed to check the precautionary measures adopted by the jawans on their duty points through DPO and SDPOs in the field. In the line of directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the participants of the conference were informed that no policemen shall be allowed to use smartphones for any purpose during duty hours.

The cops were directed to put security apparatus on nakabandis in such a way that the accused could not escape in case of any untoward incident. The IGP stressed the need for synchronised efforts to bring positive changes in thana the culture and ensure standardized furniture and repair works of the buildings of the police stations. The IGP as per directives of the prime minister stressed the need for curbing the smuggling of urea and ordered strict checking on all check posts and duty points.