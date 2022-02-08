PTI submits draft local govt bill, demands discussion in House

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawmakers on Monday submitted a draft bill in the provincial assembly seeking an empowered local government set-up, and demanded that Sindh’s ruling party discuss it in the upcoming session of the legislature.

They said the PTI wants to empower the LG system in Sindh, just like it is in the other provinces, by transferring powers to a lower level, and giving financial and administrative authorities to the elected LG system. MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the former PA opposition leader, said on the occasion that Sindh needs a bill for an empowered and resourceful LG set-up, but the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) provincial government has tried to mislead the people by presenting a controversial bill in the House.

He said Article 140-A of the constitution clearly states that there should be an empowered and autonomous LG system politically, financially and administratively. “The Supreme Court also recently issued orders regarding an empowered LG system that is in accordance with the constitution.” Khurrum Sher Zaman, the PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the PA, said they have prepared a LG bill not only for Karachi but for the entire province. “In 2023 the PTI will give a tough time to the PPP because the bad governance and corruption of the Sindh government has been exposed.”

He said the PPP has already been eliminated from Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and next year it will be eliminated from Sindh as well. “The PTI will provide potable water to Sindh’s people. The PTI will provide quality education to children, and a better health system.” Commenting on the announcements of the Jamaat-e-Islami and the PPP for launching a campaign against the federal government, he said that everyone knows the two parties have made a deal. “But the PTI will not allow any such effort to succeed.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has completed several development projects, including the handing over of 52 fire engines to Karachi, building six flyovers in Nazimabad, and constructing Napier Road, Nishtar Road and Manghopir Road. “On the other hand, the incompetent PPP could not even give a bus to the city in 14 years.” PTI Karachi President MPA Bilal Ghaffar, Raja Azhar, Rabia Azfar, Sidrah Imran, Shehzad Qureshi, Dr Sanjay, Abbas Jafari, Jamal Siddiqui and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.