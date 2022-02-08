Three people held for arranging dog fight

MANSEHRA: Police claimed to have arrested three of seven accused who had organised a dog fight in Lassan Thakral area of the district recently.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said the police raided the area after receiving information about the event.He said a police party arrested Mohammad Saqib, Mohammad Qaisar and Mohammad Aslam while other accused would be arrested soon.

The official added that the police had also launched a crackdown against the arms dealers who were illegally selling arms in the city and its suburbs.One Ahsanullah was arrested and 20 pistols, four guns and 3,650 cartridges of various bores were seized from him.In another raid, three accused Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Alamgir were arrested and eight bottles of liquor and 3kg charas seized from their possession.