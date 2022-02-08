Minister asks Pesco to recruit Shangla youths

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company Pesco) to recruit people from his native Shangla district.

A handout said the minister met the Pesco chief in his officer. He said the candidates who have passed the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency test for the post of assistant lineman in Shangla must be recruited.

The Pesco chief assured the provincial minister that the candidates who have qualified the test for the jobs would be recruited for the vacant posts. Shaukat Yousafzai said that the poor young people working in the coal mines would get employment opportunities through this recruitment.