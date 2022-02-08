Clean drinking water supply assured

TANK: The Tank district administration is using all available resources to ensure water supply to citizens, said an official.

During his visit to water pools located on the outskirts of Tank, Deputy Commissioner Arshad Qayyum Burki said water problem of citizens would be resolved.He said that nobody would be ignored as drinking water was the basic need of people. The official inspected the ongoing work on a graveyard’s boundary wall and city wall. He directed officials concerned to expedite the ongoing work.