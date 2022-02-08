Efforts to protect working women against harassment fruitful: SACM

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that the establishment of ombudsperson offices in the merged and other districts would help resolve the issues being confronted by the womenfolk of far-off areas in the province.

He expressed optimism during his visit to the Ombudsperson KP for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Secretariat. The special assistant said that the offices of ombudsperson in the merged districts would help resolve the issues faced by women and facilitate them to get their rights.

He termed the establishment of a separate desk at the Provincial Ombudsperson Secretariat a good omen for the women of the merged districts and hoped the desk would work devotedly to solve the issues of womenfolk in the far-off areas.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif lauded the efforts of ombudsperson for facilitating the victim women in their cases in other provinces. “Ombudsperson KP Rukhshanda Naz has played a significant role in putting a halt to incidents of harassment of women across the province,” said.

Earlier, the ombudsperson briefed the special assistant on the functions of the secretariat and the prevailing challenges. She said all departments had been issued directives to constitute committees for the scrutiny of incidents of women’s harassment at offices.

Rukhshanda Naz said that swift action had been taken against the departments and imposed a

fine on the officials, for not taking action or avoiding investigation into the incidents ofwomen’s harassment at the workplaces and offices.

She said that victim women had been asked to use social media to facilitate them in reaching out to the provincial ombudsperson directly. “We have helped widows get their due inheritance rights in property under the Women’s Rights to Property Act while several such cases are under process to facilitate the women,” Rukhshanda Naz said, adding that no woman could now be deprived of the property rights.

It may be mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the Enforcement of Women’s Rights to Property has delegated the powers to the Provincial Ombudsperson for the redressal of complaints filed by womenfolk in any part of the province.