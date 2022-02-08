PSCA, PMTA join hands to enhance security in City

LAHORE:Significant milestone has been achieved by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) as 300 cameras of mass transit authority feeder buses route have been linked with PSCA’s monitoring facility in the first phase for enhancing the safety of provincial metropolis.

The Chief Operating Officer of PSCA DIG Kamran Khan and GM operations PMTA Uzair Shah inaugurated the camera integration during a ceremony held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, Qurban Lines on Monday.

According to details, more than 1000 cameras of Orange Line Metro Train and more than 300 cameras of Metro Bus route and stops will be integrated with PSCA in the second phase. On this occasion, the Chief Operating Officer PSCA Kamran Khan said that the integration of cameras will also help law enforcement agencies during their investigations and the milestone development will enhance public safety and security in the city, added the DIG.

Kamran further added that it’s recognised as an international practice to integrate private cameras with the government’s monitoring system for efficient surveillance. Uzair Shah on this occasion said that the collaboration of PMTA and PSCA would be beneficial for the safety of public and official sites.