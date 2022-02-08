LWMC cleanliness plan for PSL

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has formulated a comprehensive plan to provide top standard clean and tidy environment during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

LWMC with more than 250 workers along with 26 supervisors and 20 officers will provide special sanitation arrangements. This team will be working in three shifts in and outside the premises of the stadium.

Nearly 12 machineries that include loaders, dumpers, mini dumpers, mechanical sweepers, washers, water boozers will be the part of PSL cleanliness plan.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider directed the operation team to monitor all arrangements of cleanliness operation during PSL matches. Special duty roster of officers has been issued and this monitoring will be directly supervised by CEO LWMC and GM Operations LWMC.

She stated that LWMC is working delicately to provide exceptional cleanliness services to cricket fans but at the same time we request to all cricket fans to keep all premises of the stadium clean and avoid littering.