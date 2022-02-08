Corona claims 10 more lives

LAHORE:Coronavirus claimed 10 more lives and infected 1,052 people in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said the death toll reached 13,249 while the total number of cases was recorded 489,701 and recoveries 459,727.

He said that currently 16,725 patients are under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 18,830 tests for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 9.69 million tests had been conducted so far.

Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said that vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona, he added.He urged the people to get themselves vaccinated and ensure implementation of SOPs for their protection.