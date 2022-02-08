PFA destroys 75,000 litre tainted milk

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday discarded 74,920 litres of contaminated milk in the provincial metropolis.

The operation was the continuation of PFA’s crackdown on milk adulteration. PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that PFA teams examined 211 vehicles loaded with 269,930 litre milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the City. They inspected 37 milk carriers at Adda Plot, 41 at Babu Sabu Interchange, 40 at Gajjumatta, 28 at Ravi Bridge, 30 at Saggian Bridge, 30 on Multan Road and 35 other vehicles at different pickets.

He said the action was taken over results found not up to the mark during the screening test of milk samples on the spot. He added that the teams found a low level of lactometer reading (LR), natural fats and adulteration in the milk. On the directions of PM, PFA is utilising all available resources to eliminate the milk adulteration from Punjab taking steps towards completing the Healthy Punjab Mission, he added. He asked the people to visit the PFA nearest office with 200ml milk to avail the free testing facility.