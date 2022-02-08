SACM terms PM’s visit to China successful

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful visit to China and promising meetings with the Chinese top leadership is sure to usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Pakistan.

He stated that top leaders of both brotherly neighbours had resolved to expedite the next phase of CPEC. In a statement on Monday, SACM Hasaan Khawar said that the so-called opposition was finding it hard to digest the PM’s successful visit to China. He maintained that PDM had crossed all boundaries in opposition to Imran Khan even at the cost of national interests. The “corrupt” opposition has been holding meetings for three and a half years to derail the smooth functioning of the government in vain, he added.