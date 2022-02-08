Man arrested after drugs selling video goes viral

LAHORE:Kahna police have arrested a drug dealer after his video of selling drugs publicly in Chaidoo Village, Kahna went viral.

In the video a local comments, “This is our village Chaidoo where drugs are being sold openly.” Police took notice of the incident and arrested Nishan Ali alias Dholi for selling drugs, said SHO Inspector Zahid Nawaz. Police have recovered 1,800 grams of charas from his custody.

SP TRAFFIC, WARDENS INJURED: Gujranwala SP Traffic Sohail Afzal and three wardens have been injured in a road accident near Eastern Bypass, Sialkot Motorway.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi said Sohail along with staff was on his way when near Mehmood Booti the tyre of his car burst, leaving four riders injured. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. CTO Muntazir Mehdi reached the spot.

SUICIDE: A 35-year-old man in Garhi Shahu took his life by hanging himself here on Monday. Usman of Tariq Road was frustrated over his domestic issues. He locked himself in a room and hanged himself. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

FIRE: Valuables were gutted after a room caught fire on Outfall Road. The fire erupted in a house near Bajwa Shadi Hall. Nearby people called rescue teams and fire extinguishers who put out the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

BOY GOES MISSING: A seven-year-old boy went missing in Shera Kot. Muhammad Afzal, father of victim Hanzala, said his son after returning school took some money from his mother and went to a nearby shop, but did not return. He suspected that his son was kidnapped. Police have registered a case.