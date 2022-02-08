Yasmin inaugurates children emergency room at Mayo

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a 40-bedded children emergency room at Mayo Hospital here on Monday.

The minister visited the room’s reception counter, triage, fast track OPD block, recess room, HMIS room, 24/7 pharmacy and training room. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “We are grateful to the Child Life Foundation for their support for the revamping of the Children Emergency Room. According to an MoU with Board of Governors of Child Life Foundation is also providing human resource support in the state-of-the-art Child Emergency Unit. As per agreement, Rs120 million will be spent on staff salaries, medicines and other expenses. The government acknowledges the contribution of philanthropists for serving people. Our philanthropists have always helped people in time of need and they always donate generously. Children Emergency Room has been declared a children hospital. For improvement, we have started work on PC-1. We will allocate more resources for the Children Emergency Unit in the next ADP. With this commitment and zeal, the quality of services at public sector facilities will improve. We are very confident that the 600-bedded Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital shall start functioning by May this year.”

Responding to queries of journalists, the minister said Children Hospital is the largest hospital for children in Asia. The Institute of Child Health Sciences has been transformed into a University of Child Health Sciences. She said Pakistan was signatory to Sustainable Development Goals on Mother and Child health indicators. The minister said that upgradation of existing facilities was extremely important and Mayo Hospital was being upgraded according to a master plan.

The wards of government hospitals were being specifically revamped. The government is developing new emergencies at General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Services Hospital, she said and added that the government was focusing on improvement and revamping of existing facilities along with developing new ones. She said strict action has been taken against staff responsible for fake entries. Past governments did not take any action on wrong practices.

She said, “Population was our biggest problem right now and the federal government was introducing a large programme for population control. Prime Minister Imran Khan always emphasised the need to focus on Mother and Child Health. For a child, nothing was more important than mother’s milk.”

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Chairman Board of Governors Professor Mehmud Shaukat, Mayo Hospital CEO Professor Saqib Saeed, MS Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Head of Paediatric Unit 1 Professor Dr Haroon Hamid, Head of Paediatric Unit 2 Dr Iftikhar Ejaz and staff members were present.