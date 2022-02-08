Khusro, Nawab of Bahawalpur’s son meet CM

LAHORE:Federal Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Nawab of Bahawalpur's son Nawab Bahawal Abbasi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister welcomed Nawab Bahawal Abbasi to PTI adding that it would further strengthen PTI in Bahawalpur. The PTI, under PM Imran Khan, is the most popular party in Pakistan and Bahawalpur is a stronghold of PTI, he asserted. The chief minister noted that New Pakistan National Health Card had provided free treatment facilities to the people of Bahawalpur as the PTI is committed to addressing the deprivations of South Punjab, he added. South Punjab and other less-developed areas in the province have been given priority in the development programme, he further stated. Abbasi reposed his full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar saying that PTI was a genuine representative of the masses and the commitment to public service would be fulfilled through PTI's platform.