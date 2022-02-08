Letter of understanding inked for girls’ education

Islamabad The Malala Fund and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) to work together on the promotion of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) in girls’ high schools.
The letter of understanding (LoU) was signed by education secretary Naheed S Durrani and Malala Fund's country head Javed Malik.
