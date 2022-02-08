 
close
Tuesday February 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Letter of understanding inked for girls’ education

February 08, 2022

Islamabad The Malala Fund and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) to work together on the promotion of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) in girls’ high schools.

The letter of understanding (LoU) was signed by education secretary Naheed S Durrani and Malala Fund's country head Javed Malik.

Comments