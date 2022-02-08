Services of Dr Khwaja lauded

Islamabad:Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), on behalf of board, management and staff has condoled the death of Dr Mahmood A Khwaja, senior advisor, SDPI.

Dr Khwaja was a renowned environmental scientists of Pakistan died of Covid and cardiac arrest at a local hospital last week. He had been on the boards of global scientific forums where he represented Pakistan. He was SDPI lead investigator and focal person in several joint/collaborative projects/programmes with partner organisations in Pakistan and abroad.

Charlie Brown, president, World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry, in his message said that Dr Khwaja was a rare version of intellect and activist adding that his prodigious scientific writings on emerging science and toxins remain important to developing the scholarship and to provide the basis for governmental and private sector action. He said that the decades of activism working through international organisations by the deceased scientist “helped bring into effect treaties among nations, synergistic achievements among civil society and reduced toxins in Pakistan.”