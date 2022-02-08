10,693 drivers fined by ITP

Islamabad:The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 10,693 fine tickets over serious violations during last one month including non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers, overloading and driving bikes without signals and mirrors.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal on Monday while reviewing special report submitted by the special teams constituted for implementation of traffic rules.