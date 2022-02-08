‘Qirat, Naat basis of our culture’

Islamabad: Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri on Monday praised noted ‘naatkhwan’ Khalid Hasnain as a real hero of the nation.
Addressing 'Paigham-e-Quran/Pakistan and Sufi Fikr Conference' here at the Pakistan Academy of Letters, he said ‘Naat and Qirat’ were the basis of Pakistani culture. The minister said Khalid Hasnain had a melodious voice which mesmerized his listeners tremendously. He said today's young generation was adopting his style and tone of reciting ‘Naats’. Qadri prayed for his high ranks in Jannah.
