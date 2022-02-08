Female gang busted

Rawalpindi: The Racecourse police, Monday, busted a women gang involved in burglaries and thefts and seized gold ornaments worth Rs7.8 million and Rs1.3 million in cash from the custody of two arrested gang member, police said.

The other members of the gang were still at large and the police were trying to hunt them down. The gang of women robbers used to enter houses separately introducing themselves as housemaid with the request job, police said, adding that after getting job, they sweep away gold ornaments, cash and valuables.

The gang was hailing from Multan and wanted to Bahauddin Zikria police station in many theft cases. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Umar Saeed Malik, appreciating police performance, rewarded in cash and Appreciation Certificates for the outstanding performance of the Racecourse Police.