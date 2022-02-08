Female gang busted

Rawalpindi: The Racecourse police, Monday, busted a women gang involved in burglaries and thefts and seized gold ornaments worth Rs7.8 million and Rs1.3 million in cash from the custody of two arrested gang member, police said.
The other members of the gang were still at large and the police were trying to hunt them down. The gang of women robbers used to enter houses separately introducing themselves as housemaid with the request job, police said, adding that after getting job, they sweep away gold ornaments, cash and valuables.
The gang was hailing from Multan and wanted to Bahauddin Zikria police station in many theft cases. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Umar Saeed Malik, appreciating police performance, rewarded in cash and Appreciation Certificates for the outstanding performance of the Racecourse Police.
Islamabad:Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur was called on by President PTI ...
Islamabad The Malala Fund and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Monday signed a letter of...
Islamabad:Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute , on behalf of board,...
Islamabad:As a step forward towards enhancing the universities autonomy, the Higher Education Commission has...
Islamabad:Pakistan National Council of the Arts , Visual Arts Division in collaboration with Sadequain Foundation USA,...
Islamabad:The Islamabad Traffic Police has issued 10,693 fine tickets over serious violations during last one month...
Comments