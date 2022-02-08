Workshop on public health

Rawalpindi:Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) took a significant initiative in the public health domain. In this regard the opening ceremony of the five-day Training of the Trainers workshop held today at the University here on Monday.

The training is being organised under the FJWU funded research project ‘An intervention study to promote health and improve healthcare knowledge and practices among young women at FJWU’ with the collaboration of Centre of Public and global health and university of Manitoba, Canada on February 7-11, 2022. The faculty members from 13 departments under the faculty of social sciences are participating in this workshop.

The event was attended by the international guests Dr. Faran Emmanuel from university of Manitoba Canada along with his team members including Dr. Ayesha Babar, Sobia Khateeb, Savera Nashin and Feehmeda Idress. Dr. Saima Hamid, vice chancellor of the university welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of the project for which FJWU took an important initiative for the first time which will be replicated in other universities in near future.