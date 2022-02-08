4 die of COVID-19, 367 test positive

Islamabad:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another four lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 367 new patients have been tested positive for the illness that is the lowest number of patients reported in a day after January 13.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the region was however recorded as around 7.85 per cent in the last 24 hours showing that the intensity of the fifth wave of the outbreak is still intact. Of 367 patients, 291 have been reported from ICT which is also the lowest number of patients reported in a day from the federal capital in the last 25 days.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 291 individuals tested positive for COVID19 against a total of 3,648 tests conducted in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 7.98 per cent. The lower numbers of COVID19 cases and tests may be weekend effect, he said.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the virus claimed two more lives from ICT taking death toll to 988 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 131,628. To date, a total of 118,747 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease reduced to 11,893 in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, another two patients lost their lives in Rawalpindi district due to coronavirus illness taking death toll to 1,258. As many as 76 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 41,885 of which 39,041 patients have achieved cure from the illness.

On Monday, a total of 65 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 1,521 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were in home isolation in the district.